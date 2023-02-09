Colder Winds and Flurries for Friday

Strong, gusty winds and widespread rainfall made for a forgettable weather day across Mid-Michigan Thursday. Despite a noticeable lack of sunshine for much of the day, temperatures pushed to well-above-average levels. The rain has faded, and lingering drops have turned to flurries. Overnight, scattered flurries will remain a possibility as temperatures settle down through the 30s.
West to northwesterly winds will remain a bit frisky Friday as colder air moves into the state. Those winds will also stir up a few flurries during the course of the day. With mostly cloudy conditions holding for much of the day, don't expect temperatures to do much. Readings will hold pretty steady in the lower 30s much of the time.
Brighter skies and kinder, gentler breezes will make a return to the ABC12 viewing area for the weekend. High temperatures Saturday will surround the 40-degree mark. Highs Sunday will be in the 40s. On ABC12 News we'll let you know how long the mild air will hold into next week. - JR