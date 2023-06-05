Comfortable Weather Expected

You may not have noticed, but another cool front made its way southward through lower Michigan Monday. It did support some cloud cover, but as has been the case with the latest fronts that have made their way through, it went through dry. Overnight, we'll have partly cloudy skies, and lows will settle through the 50s on northerly winds.
Skies Tuesday will be a bit brighter than what we saw Monday. The sunshine will be counterbalanced by a wind blowing in from the north-northeast. High temperatures for the day will be in the middle 70s for the most part. The exception will be along the lakeshore where readings will be noticeably cooler with that onshore breeze.
Mid-Michigan hasn't recorded any significant rainfall since May 19th. Right now, it looks like our stretch of dry weather will continue through the workweek. While it will stay dry, we won't be getting very hot. In general, highs will stay in the 70s through the week. On ABC12 News we'll let you know when we'll have our next chance of rain. - JR