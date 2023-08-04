Comfortable Weather for the Weekend

Pleasant conditions held across Mid-Michigan Friday in the wake of Thursday's scattered thunderstorms. Sunshine and north to northeasterly winds supported comfortable temperatures and low humidity levels. Overnight, lots of starlight will allow temperatures to settle into the 50s, which is just a bit below average.
Some of us may have to deal with a bit of fog early Saturday morning. Otherwise, the day is shaping up pretty well. Sunny skies early will give way to partly sunny conditions during the afternoon. High temperatures will surround the 80-degree mark as a light wind in off of Lake Huron prevails for the day.
Sunday will be a pretty decent day too. We will see more cloud cover move in during the day, but most of us will stay dry. By Sunday night we'll be seeing a widespread area of rain heading toward the ABC12 viewing area. On ABC12 News we're tracking a soggy start to the workweek. - JR