Cooler temperatures today

A cold front moving across the state today from north to south will keep us much cooler today and tomorrow! High pressure to the north will aid in that, but also bring us sunny skies.
As the front moves through we'll see some clouds and possibly a few sprinkles this morning. This gives way to sunshine for the afternoon and evening before sunset - which is now at 9pm! Temps this afternoon will only be in the mid 50s to low 60s for most. A NE wind at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s, will keep those closer to Lake Huron closer to 50 degrees.
Tonight skies will be mainly clear. Temperatures will fall to the 30s to near 40. Frost is possible so make sure to protect your plants.
Tomorrow will be filled with sunny skies but highs will only be in the mid 50s to low 60s.
We turn warmer to end the week.