Cooler temperatures today

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the mid and upper 30s with patchy frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Near freezing temperatures and patchy frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left unprotected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&