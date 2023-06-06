 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert Remains in Effect Tonight Through Thursday June
8th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Tonight and Thursday June 8th to be an Action Day for
elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
range with some hourly concentrations reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The air quality alert is in effect for the following Michigan
counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Air Quality Index page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org

Cooler temps today

  • Updated
  • 0
Morning clouds will give way to a little more sun to end the afternoon and head into the evening as high pressure moves in from Canada. Although it helps to clear out some clouds, this system will also keep us a bit cooler for the mid week.
 
Highs today will be in the low to mid 60s near Lake Huron thanks to a NE wind at 10-15mph, gusting to 20mph. Inland areas will make it to the low to mid 70s. We'll see some sun to end the day with clear skies overnight. It'll be chilly tonight with lows in the mid and upper 40s.
 
Tomorrow will be brighter with more sunshine! Highs will once again stay in the 60s to low 70s with winds out of the NNE at 10-20mph. Lows 70s and some sun are expected for Thursday.

June 6th, 2023 Morning Weather
 
 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you