Cooler temps today

Morning clouds will give way to a little more sun to end the afternoon and head into the evening as high pressure moves in from Canada. Although it helps to clear out some clouds, this system will also keep us a bit cooler for the mid week.
Highs today will be in the low to mid 60s near Lake Huron thanks to a NE wind at 10-15mph, gusting to 20mph. Inland areas will make it to the low to mid 70s. We'll see some sun to end the day with clear skies overnight. It'll be chilly tonight with lows in the mid and upper 40s.
Tomorrow will be brighter with more sunshine! Highs will once again stay in the 60s to low 70s with winds out of the NNE at 10-20mph. Lows 70s and some sun are expected for Thursday.