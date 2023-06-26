Cooler today with scattered showers

A slow moving low pressure system will bring scattered showers to the area today into the first part of tomorrow. We still need the rain so we'll take it! We then dry out with more sun into Wednesday.
Today's highs will be cooler - only near 70 degrees. Winds will be out of the S to SW at around 10mph. If you see any sun through the clouds enjoy it! We'll see mostly cloudy conditions today. Scattered showers will continue across the area, especially this afternoon and evening with 1/4" to 1/2" of rainfall expected.
Spotty showers linger into tonight and the first part of tomorrow before ending. Overnight lows will be near 60 with highs tomorrow back only near 70. Winds Tuesday will be out of the NW to N at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph.
Wednesday features more sunshine and highs in the mid and upper 70s!