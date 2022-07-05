Cooler weather for the middle of the week

After a very warm and humid afternoon some relief is finally in sight. We'll hold onto the muggy weather into the evening before cooling a bit overnight. This time, lows will cool into the middle 60s as winds turn more to the north and eventually northeast. Skies will be partly cloudy.
Into Wednesday we'll have much lower humidity levels and highs only in the lower 80s. We'll develop more clouds into the afternoon. Areas further inland from Lake Huron may see a pop-up shower or two, but many will stay dry. Winds will be gusty out of the northeast at 10-20 mph.
Thursday will bring another much needed rain chance. Scattered showers and storms will form after the noon hour and continue through the afternoon into the evening. Highs will be a bit warm again, topping out in the middle to upper 80s.
Hopefully we get some moisture in the ground because we start another dry stretch Thursday and into the weekend.