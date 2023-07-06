Cooler with rain chances today

A low pressure system and cold front moving across the state is bringing scattered rain and cooler temperatures. High pressure moving in tomorrow will give us a fantastic Friday!
Highs today will be mainly in the mid 70s with winds shifting to the NW and N at 5-10mph. We'll see a little sun through the clouds with scattered showers and storms possible through the afternoon. Rain chances diminish quickly this evening before skies clear tonight.
Overnight lows will be comfortable in the mid to upper 50s, even some low 50s north of the bay.
Tomorrow will be beautiful! Low humidity, sunshine, and highs in the mid to upper 70s!