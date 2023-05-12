Cooling Through the Weekend

As promised, more clouds rolled into Mid-Michigan to end the workweek, Even so, temperatures during the afternoon did manage to surround the 80-degree mark. Overnight, mostly cloudy conditions will hold. Some of the thicker ones may even spit out a few drops of rain. Lows early Saturday morning will stay in the 50s.
Mothers' Day weekend isn't shaping up too badly. We will have partly sunny skies at times for the northern parts of the area, while the southern part stays mostly cloudy. A few more sprinkles will be possible Saturday, but don't cancel any plans. Highs Saturday will be in the 70s, while highs Sunday retreat through the 60s. An onshore wind will keep our lakeshore areas chiller than everywhere else.
We will get back into some bright sunshine Monday, and highs will move back into the 70s. As a cold front moves across the state Tuesday, a few showers may pop up, but they won't be a big deal. On ABC12 News we are tracking a better chance of some rain for the late-week period. - JR