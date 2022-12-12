December 12th, 2022 Morning Weather

Dry today and tomorrow thanks to high pressure off to the north. Our next system moves in Wednesday bringing us a messy end to the week!
Today's highs will be near normal into the mid 30s. Winds will be out of the NE at 5-10mph, dropping to 5mph out of the E tonight. We'll be mainly overcast today and stay mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Tomorrow's highs are back into the mid 30s with some sunshine in the afternoon.
We'll start Wednesday dry before seeing mix develop, changing to rain Thursday with warmer temperatures. We're then back to mix on Friday with scattered snow chances this weekend.