...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the east
with gusts up to 37 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 AM EST Thursday
with the largest waves expected around 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

December 13th, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure to the north keeps us dry today and much of tomorrow before our next low pressure system moves in, bringing snow, mix, and rain to end the week.
 
Highs today will be near normal in the mid 30s. Winds will be out of the E at 5-10mph with mostly cloudy skies.
 
Tonight clouds stay with us as lows fall to near 30.
 
Tomorrow we're back into the mid 30s with spotty mix possible. More widespread snow, mix, freezing rain, and rain moves in overnight Wednesday into Thursday. We'll change over to plain rain Thursday with temps warming to around 40 degrees, then go back to mix into snow as we cool down to end the week.

