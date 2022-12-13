December 13th, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure to the north keeps us dry today and much of tomorrow before our next low pressure system moves in, bringing snow, mix, and rain to end the week.
Highs today will be near normal in the mid 30s. Winds will be out of the E at 5-10mph with mostly cloudy skies.
Tonight clouds stay with us as lows fall to near 30.
Tomorrow we're back into the mid 30s with spotty mix possible. More widespread snow, mix, freezing rain, and rain moves in overnight Wednesday into Thursday. We'll change over to plain rain Thursday with temps warming to around 40 degrees, then go back to mix into snow as we cool down to end the week.