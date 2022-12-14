December 14th, 2022 Morning Weather

A low pressure system moving into the region will bring us spotty light wintry mix today with plenty of clouds. Widespread precipitation moves in tonight before ending early tomorrow morning. Much of tomorrow is dry before scattered light snow develops and continues into the weekend.
Today's highs will be in the mid 30s, but an E to SE wind at 15mph, gusting to around 30mph, will keep it feeling more like the 20s. We'll be generally overcast with the chance for scattered mix, but most stay dry.
Near midnight snow, sleet, mix, freezing rain, and rain arrive. This will continue into early tomorrow morning, making an exit between around 7-10am (ending earlier the further east you are). We could pick up a glaze to 2/10" of ice by tomorrow morning so take it easy if you'll be on the roads late tonight/tomorrow morning, particularly the closer you are to the 127 corridor. Most further south will see more plain rain, up to 1/2" of rain is possible, while closer to the bay and northward you could pick up 1-2" of snow by Thursday evening.
Lows tonight will be near 30 degrees. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.
It'll be windy tonight with gusts over 40mph possible, especially closer to Lake Huron. Winds decrease Thursday morning with gusts in the 20s by midday.
Scattered light snow will continue into Friday and the weekend due to lake effect.