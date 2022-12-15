December 15th, 2022 Morning Weather

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 30 knots from the southeast with gusts up to 43 knots. The largest significant waves will be 9 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 13 feet. * WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI, Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to Port Sanilac MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 AM EST Thursday with the largest waves expected around 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&