December 15th, 2022 Morning Weather

It's a messy start to the day but we'll see a lot of improvement even just by lunchtime! All advisories will expire by 9/10am this morning.
After beginning the morning with freezing rain, rain, mix, and snow it's moving out fast. By 9am most are dry and we'll stay that way for most of the day. You might catch a few stray flurries/mix here and there but many just remain cloudy with highs near 40 degrees!
Winds lighten quickly as well. Some locations saw gusts over 50mph this morning, causing power outages and tree damage across parts of Mid Michigan. We'll see gusts drop to near 20mph by midday, then lose them completely into the afternoon.
Tonight winds will drop to 5-10mph out of the S. Skies will be cloudy with lows near 30 degrees. We'll see very scattered light snow and that will carry into tomorrow, especially in the afternoon. Highs Friday will be only in the low 30s with a SW wind at 10-15mph.
Scattered light snow chances linger through the weekend with afternoon temps in the low 30s.