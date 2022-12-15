 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 30 knots from the
southeast with gusts up to 43 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 9 feet with a potential maximum wave height of
13 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI, Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to
Port Sanilac MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 AM EST Thursday
with the largest waves expected around 7 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac,
Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak winds are likely to occur now through
around 6 AM before gradually diminishing through the mid to
late morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

December 15th, 2022 Morning Weather

It's a messy start to the day but we'll see a lot of improvement even just by lunchtime! All advisories will expire by 9/10am this morning.
 
After beginning the morning with freezing rain, rain, mix, and snow it's moving out fast. By 9am most are dry and we'll stay that way for most of the day. You might catch a few stray flurries/mix here and there but many just remain cloudy with highs near 40 degrees!
 
Winds lighten quickly as well. Some locations saw gusts over 50mph this morning, causing power outages and tree damage across parts of Mid Michigan. We'll see gusts drop to near 20mph by midday, then lose them completely into the afternoon.
 
Tonight winds will drop to 5-10mph out of the S. Skies will be cloudy with lows near 30 degrees. We'll see very scattered light snow and that will carry into tomorrow, especially in the afternoon. Highs Friday will be only in the low 30s with a SW wind at 10-15mph.
 
Scattered light snow chances linger through the weekend with afternoon temps in the low 30s.

