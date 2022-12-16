December 16th, 2022 Morning Weather

A slow moving low pressure system and trough will bring us light snow chances today and through the weekend.
Highs today will be in the low to mid 30s with scattered light snow showers, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Winds today will be out of the SW at 5-15mph, giving us wind chills in the mid 20s.
Tonight temps fall to the upper 20s with a SW wind around 10mph making it feel more like 20 degrees. There's a slight chance of snow overnight, and through Saturday and Sunday, with up to an inch of accumulation possible by the end of the weekend.
Highs both Saturdays and Sunday will be in the low 30s.