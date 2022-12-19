December 19th, 2022 Morning Weather

Plenty of clouds today with highs only in the upper 20s! Winds will be out of the W at 10-15mph in the morning, falling to around 5mph into the evening.
Tonight we'll stay cloudy with lows in the lower 20s. Tomorrow will be more seasonable with afternoon temps making it into the lower 30s. Winds Tuesday will be out of the SW at 5-10mph.
We'll see mostly cloudy skies tomorrow and Wednesday.
We're watching a strong system to move in to end the week. As of now this looks to bring mix and snow Thursday, then snow Friday and Saturday. It'll be windy with falling temps Friday, and very cold air remaining in place for the holiday weekend. It's still too early to know details so we'll keep you updated!