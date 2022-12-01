December 1st, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure moving eastward to the south of us will help to lighten our winds and give us some sunshine. A strong low pressure system moves in to end the week, bringing us warmth on Friday into early Saturday morning before temperatures fall throughout Saturday. It'll be windy tomorrow into Saturday also.
Today's highs will only be in the low to mid 30s. Winds will drop to 10-15mph for the afternoon as we see sun and clouds.
We'll be mainly clear into the late night before clouds increase Friday morning. Overnight lows will be in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees with winds out of the S at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph.
You might see a little sun early Friday morning - enjoy it before clouds move in. Winds will pick up into the afternoon, out of the S at 15-20mph, gusting to 35mph to end the day. Afternoon temps will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, but we'll hit our highs near midnight in the upper 40s.
We'll reach 50 in many areas early Saturday morning - that will be our high before winds shift to the W and temps fall. Gusts around 40mph will be possible into Saturday with temperatures most of the day in the lower 30s.
Scattered showers are possible overnight Friday and into Saturday morning before changing to spotty mix/flurries.
We're then dry with more sun on Sunday with highs only in the 30s.