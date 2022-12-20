December 20th, 2022 Morning Weather

A weaker low pressure system moving through the area today will keep us under plenty of clouds and bring the chance for a few flurries. Highs today will be near normal, in the low 30s, with a wind shifting from the S to W at 5-10mph.
Tonight we'll turn partly cloudy with temps falling into the mid and upper teens. Winds will stay out of the W at 5-10mph, giving us wind chills into the low teens.
We'll start tomorrow with some sun before clouds return. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 20s for the First day of Winter. Winds will be light.
If you have errands to run, do them today or tomorrow before our next strong system moves in.
A low pressure system will strengthen as it moves in on Thursday. Wintry mix looks to develop Thursday before changing to snow into Friday. Temps will rise into Thursday night into the mid 30s, then fall quickly to near 20 by midday Friday. Flash freezing is possible. It'll be windy also, with gusts topping 40mph possible Friday and Saturday. With snow continuing into Saturday, lake effect Saturday night, roads will remain slick and visibility will stay low. Winds gradually lighten Sunday.
Sunday brings some improvement with scattered lake effect snow. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be near 20 degrees with wind chills near or below zero.
We'll keep you updated as some changes with this system will still occur!