December 21st, 2022 Morning Weather

On the backside of a weak cold front temps will be chilly today with highs only in the mid 20s. We'll have a little sun to start the day before clouds increase into the afternoon. Winds will be lighter, 5-10mph, shifting from the W to the SE.
Tonight temperatures briefly dip to the lower 20s before going up to near 30 into tomorrow morning. We'll stay cloudy with the slight chance of seeing scattered light snow near the bay and northward; most stay dry. Winds will be out of the SE at 5-10mph.
Tomorrow afternoon we top out in the mid 30s as winds start to increase, out of the SSE at 10-15mph with gusts to around 20mph. It's a drier start to the day with overcast skies before wintry mix and snow develop in the afternoon. Precipitation will turn widespread in coverage in the evening, changing to all snow as temps fall below 32 degrees. Flash freezing is possible.
Temperatures will continue to fall into Friday morning, and by 7/8am Friday we'll begin to see more teens on the map. Wind chills by then will be near 0 with a W wind around 20mph and gusts into the mid 30s. Gusts on Friday could top 50mph, keeping wind chills all day near 0 to 15 below. Wind chills will be in the same range on Saturday with gusts over 35mph and highs in the teens.
Snow continues overnight Thursday and through Friday, turning more scattered Saturday and Sunday as we see lake effect kick in. Early total estimates look to be between 6-10+". As this system gets closer we'll be able to refine these totals.
Blowing and drifting snow is likely later Thursday through Friday and into Saturday. Visibility will be near 0 at times with whiteout conditions possible. Power outages are possible and to quote the National Weather Service - "travel could become very difficult to impossible".
High temps Sunday will be in the teens and we're only near 20 Monday and Tuesday. Stay safe and we'll keep you updated!