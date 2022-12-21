December 21st, 2022 Morning Weather

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 30 knots from the west with
gusts up to 50 knots. The largest significant waves will be 7
feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI, Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to
Port Sanilac MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions
deteriorate.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Wind gusts in excess of 50
mph possible. Potential exists for snowfall totals in excess of
6 inches for some areas.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow may significantly reduce visibilities
to near zero yielding whiteout conditions. Drifting snow could
hamper snow removal operations. The hazardous conditions may
impact the morning and evening commutes Friday while posing
great risk to holiday weekend travel. Strong winds may bring
down tree branches and cause scattered to widespread power
outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A rapid changeover from rain to snow is
expected late Thursday evening into Friday morning. Wind chill
values drop some 5 to 15 degrees below zero at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. If you must travel,
have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay
with your vehicle.

Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this
situation.

&&

December 21st, 2022 Morning Weather

  • 0
On the backside of a weak cold front temps will be chilly today with highs only in the mid 20s. We'll have a little sun to start the day before clouds increase into the afternoon. Winds will be lighter, 5-10mph, shifting from the W to the SE.
 
Tonight temperatures briefly dip to the lower 20s before going up to near 30 into tomorrow morning. We'll stay cloudy with the slight chance of seeing scattered light snow near the bay and northward; most stay dry. Winds will be out of the SE at 5-10mph.
 
Tomorrow afternoon we top out in the mid 30s as winds start to increase, out of the SSE at 10-15mph with gusts to around 20mph. It's a drier start to the day with overcast skies before wintry mix and snow develop in the afternoon. Precipitation will turn widespread in coverage in the evening, changing to all snow as temps fall below 32 degrees. Flash freezing is possible.
 
Temperatures will continue to fall into Friday morning, and by 7/8am Friday we'll begin to see more teens on the map. Wind chills by then will be near 0 with a W wind around 20mph and gusts into the mid 30s. Gusts on Friday could top 50mph, keeping wind chills all day near 0 to 15 below. Wind chills will be in the same range on Saturday with gusts over 35mph and highs in the teens.
 
Snow continues overnight Thursday and through Friday, turning more scattered Saturday and Sunday as we see lake effect kick in. Early total estimates look to be between 6-10+". As this system gets closer we'll be able to refine these totals.
 
Blowing and drifting snow is likely later Thursday through Friday and into Saturday. Visibility will be near 0 at times with whiteout conditions possible. Power outages are possible and to quote the National Weather Service - "travel could become very difficult to impossible".
 

High temps Sunday will be in the teens and we're only near 20 Monday and Tuesday. Stay safe and we'll keep you updated!

