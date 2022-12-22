December 22nd, 2022 Morning Weather

Scattered flurries this morning into the early afternoon ahead of a strong low pressure system arriving tonight. This system will move across the Lower Peninsula to the NE, bringing snow, cold, and windy conditions.
Highs today will be in the mid 30s. Wintry mix and snow move in this afternoon, but will change to all snow into tonight as temps fall and wind increases, shifting to the W.
We'll spend most of Friday in the teens with snow throughout the day. W winds will be steady at 20-30mph, with 50+mph gusts. This will give us wind chills to -15 at times, and cause blowing and drifting snow and periods of whiteout conditions.
We look to see generally 6-10+" of snow by Saturday morning. Winter Storm Warnings and Blizzard Warnings start at 7pm tonight and will be in effect until then.
Travel is discouraged with the National Weather Service saying travel will be "dangerous to impossible" at times.
Snow turns to scattered lake effect Friday night and that continues for Saturday. Those further north and closer to the 127 corridor will have the best chance at adding more light accumulation throughout the day as lake effect bands work across the state.
We'll start Saturday in the single digits to near 10 degrees before only reaching the mid teens in the afternoon. With 35+mph gusts drifting and blowing snow will still be possible with wind chills to -15 at times.
Sunday we could see a few flurries but it will be a drier day with less wind - gusts in the mid 20s. Highs will only be near 20 degrees.