December 22nd, 2022 Morning Weather

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
36 knots from the west with gusts up to 50 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds will cause water levels
to drop rapidly across inner Saginaw Bay. Water levels are
forecast to reach 2 feet below low water datum, which is below
the critical mark of minus 10 inches for safe navigation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less than a half
mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday
weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and
cause scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The arrival of an arctic cold front after
evening rainfall will result in flash freeze conditions
overnight tonight. Very cold conditions then persist into the
weekend with wind chills dropping to around 15 degrees below
zero at times Friday and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow
showers may bring additional light accumulations into Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

December 22nd, 2022 Morning Weather

  • Updated
  • 0
Scattered flurries this morning into the early afternoon ahead of a strong low pressure system arriving tonight. This system will move across the Lower Peninsula to the NE, bringing snow, cold, and windy conditions.
 
Highs today will be in the mid 30s. Wintry mix and snow move in this afternoon, but will change to all snow into tonight as temps fall and wind increases, shifting to the W.
 
We'll spend most of Friday in the teens with snow throughout the day. W winds will be steady at 20-30mph, with 50+mph gusts. This will give us wind chills to -15 at times, and cause blowing and drifting snow and periods of whiteout conditions.
 
We look to see generally 6-10+" of snow by Saturday morning. Winter Storm Warnings and Blizzard Warnings start at 7pm tonight and will be in effect until then.
 
Travel is discouraged with the National Weather Service saying travel will be "dangerous to impossible" at times.
 
Snow turns to scattered lake effect Friday night and that continues for Saturday. Those further north and closer to the 127 corridor will have the best chance at adding more light accumulation throughout the day as lake effect bands work across the state.
 
We'll start Saturday in the single digits to near 10 degrees before only reaching the mid teens in the afternoon. With 35+mph gusts drifting and blowing snow will still be possible with wind chills to -15 at times.
 
Sunday we could see a few flurries but it will be a drier day with less wind - gusts in the mid 20s. Highs will only be near 20 degrees.

