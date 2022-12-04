December 4th, 2022 Morning Weather

Seasonable today with highs near 40 and plenty of sunshine! It'll be breezy with a SW wind at 10-15mph, gusting to 30mph at times.
Tonight temps drop to near 30 with mainly clear skies. Winds will stay out of the SW at around 10-15mph, gusting to 20 at times, through tonight and tomorrow.
Tomorrow you might see a little sun early before clouds take over. We'll be mainly overcast with highs back around 40 degrees. You might catch a stray shower or wintry mix in the later part of the day into the overnight before we're mostly cloudy for Tuesday.