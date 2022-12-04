 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 21 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 30 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 9 PM EST Sunday
with the largest waves expected around PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

December 4th, 2022 Morning Weather

Seasonable today with highs near 40 and plenty of sunshine! It'll be breezy with a SW wind at 10-15mph, gusting to 30mph at times.
 
Tonight temps drop to near 30 with mainly clear skies. Winds will stay out of the SW at around 10-15mph, gusting to 20 at times, through tonight and tomorrow.
 
Tomorrow you might see a little sun early before clouds take over. We'll be mainly overcast with highs back around 40 degrees. You might catch a stray shower or wintry mix in the later part of the day into the overnight before we're mostly cloudy for Tuesday.

