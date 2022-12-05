December 5th, 2022 Morning Weather

A cold front moving in to the area will bring in a lot of clouds, so if you see any sun this morning enjoy it! We'll spend most of the day overcast with the chance of spotty wintry mix. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, but a SW wind at 10-15mph, gusting to the low 20s, will keep it feeling more like the low to mid 30s.
Tonight and tomorrow the chance for scattered mix remains.
Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 20s to low 30s with winds dropping to around 5mph, shifting to the N.
Tomorrow we're back around 40 degrees with a NE wind at 5mph.
Wednesday will be a little warmer with many ending up near 45 for the afternoon.