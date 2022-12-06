December 6th, 2022 Morning Weather

A cold front and low pressure system moving out of the area today will keep us covered in clouds and keep very scattered wintry mix in the forecast for the daytime hours. Highs today will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with a light NE wind.
This evening we'll see more widespread rain and mix/snow inland/N. Showers, likely more of a mix north, will continue into the late night before ending. By 1/2am we look to be mainly dry. We'll remain cloudy into tomorrow morning with temps falling to the low and mid 30s. Winds will stay calm.
Tomorrow we'll see more lower 40s with mainly overcast skies. Winds will be light and out of the N. We'll have a better chance at some sun breaking through the clouds Thursday.