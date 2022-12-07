December 7th, 2022 Morning Weather

A low pressure system moving through the region will keep some clouds around along with the chance for drizzle. High pressure moving in to the north tonight will help to break up some of our clouds and give us more sun tomorrow.
Highs today will be mainly in the low 40s, but closer to the I-69 corridor you could see mid 40s, and further north of the bay we'll see some upper 30s. We'll see a little sun through the clouds at times with the chance of spotty drizzle throughout the day. Winds are light and northerly today and stay that way tonight.
Tonight's lows will be in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees as some of our clouds break apart.
This leads to more sunshine tomorrow! It'll be cooler though with highs remaining in the mid 30s.
We'll see more wintry mix and snow possible Friday.