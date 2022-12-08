December 8th, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure to the north will help to break up some of the clouds further northward, while those further south will see more clouds today. A low pressure system moving in tomorrow will bring in light snow showers to end the day before we dry out into Saturday.
Today's highs will be seasonable, in the mid to upper 30s, with a NE wind at 5-10mph. The further north you go the more sun you'll see, while closer to the I-69 corridor you'll have a better chance at staying mostly cloudy.
Tonight temperatures drop to the mid and upper 20s with winds shifting to the E. You might see a little sun tomorrow morning before we turn overcast. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 30s.
Snow showers move in around 3/4pm near the 127 corridor, moving E into the evening. Snow will continue for the evening before ending around 10/11pm. Accumulations will be light, if you see anything at all, and mainly on grassy surfaces.
We're dry for most of Saturday before our next chance of snow moves in Saturday night.