December 9th, 2022 Morning Weather

The best chance to see a little sun will be during the morning hours. Mid and upper 30s this afternoon with cloudy skies. Scattered light snow moves in this evening, but we'll see little to no accumulation by the time it ends around 10/11pm tonight. Winds today will be out of the E at 10-15mph giving us wind chills near 30 degrees for the afternoon.
Tonight winds stay near 10mph out of the E before dropping to 5-10mph tomorrow. We'll be mostly cloudy tonight, so there's a chance to see a little sunshine tomorrow morning.
We're cloudy for the afternoon tomorrow with temperatures back in the mid and upper 30s. Snow starts around 10/11pm and continues overnight into early Sunday, especially for those closer to the lake. Most pick up around 1/2", but 1-2" is possible closer to Lake Huron.
Sunday's highs will be in the upper 30s and we're slightly cooler for Monday.