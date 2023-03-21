Divided temperatures today

A front through the Central Lower Peninsula will keep winds and temperatures divided today - it'll be chilly further north and feel a lot more like Spring further south. Everyone turns milder for tomorrow and Thursday as our low pressure system and warm front lift northward, but along with it comes rain chances.
We'll generally be drier today, seeing partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs closer to the I-69 corridor will be in the low 50s with a SW wind around 10mph. North of the bay highs will only be in the mid 30s to low 40s with a NE wind around 10mph. You might see a few flurries northward as well.
Tonight winds shift to the S across the area with cloudy skies and a few showers possible. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s for most, a bit milder toward I-69.
Tomorrow will be mainly overcast with the slight chance of a shower - most of the day will be dry. Everyone warms up with highs in the mid and upper 40s. Winds will be out of the S to SW at 10-15mph, gusting into the 20s.
Rain showers become more likely late Wednesday evening into the first part of Thursday.
We turn cooler on Friday with high only near 40 and we're watching a system moving in Friday night into Saturday.