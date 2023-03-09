Drier today before snow moves in tonight

High pressure to the north will help to keep us generally dry today. As our next low pressure system moves in, we'll see more clouds and the chance for flurries before snow moves in tonight.
Highs today will be near 40 inland and in the mid 30s closer to Lake Huron/in the thumb thanks to a NE wind at 10-15mph. We'll see a little sun through the clouds before turning mostly cloudy and overcast to end the day. Flurries are possible but most stay dry.
Tonight near 11pm/midnight snow moves in from west to east. It overtakes the area, moving out tomorrow afternoon. The heaviest snow looks to be in the morning with snowfall rates 1/2-1" per hour at times. This will cause visibility to be low and for roads to become snow covered and slick in time for the morning commute. Snow ends from west to east in the afternoon with the exception of the thumb where lake effect continues into the evening. Totals will be 2-4" north of the bay and 3-6" elsewhere.
A Winter Weather Advisory begins tonight at 10pm for the 127 corridor (expires 11am Friday), southern side of the bay and I-69 corridor (expires 2pm Friday) and the eastern side of the thumb (expires at 8pm Friday).
Tonight's low temperatures will be near 30 with highs Friday only in the low 30s. NE winds at 15-20mph, gusting to around 30mph, will keep it feeling more like 20 degrees.
Saturday will be drier with more snow developing later Sunday into Monday.