...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac,
Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Snowfall rates will be very heavy at
times, up to 1 to 2 inches per hour, and can lead to rapid snow
accumulations. These heavy snowfall rates will be most likely
Friday evening into Friday night and may impact the rush hour
commute. Winds gusting to 35 mph will result rapid reductions to
visibilities with snowfall.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Drier today before snow tomorrow

A cold front exiting the area will take our scattered morning snow showers with it, giving us a generally dry day. Flurries and mist will be possible with highs in the mid and upper 30s. Winds today will be northerly at 5-10mph.
 
Tonight skies are cloudy with low temps in the mid 20s. Winds will shift to the E at around 10mph.
 
Tomorrow winds pick up out of the E to NE at 10-20mph, with gusts to 40mph possible. Highs will be in the lower 30s.
 
Although we're drier for the first part of the day, snow moves in during the afternoon and evening for the I-69 corridor, thumb, bay region, and southern side of the 127 corridor. Snow continues through the evening before winding down in the late-night.
 
Early total estimates MAY change if the track of the low pressure system shifts. We'll continue to refine and update these totals as models come into better agreement! As of now, we look to see higher amounts south and east with totals topping 6" near I-69 and up toward the southern side of the bay. Totals look to be closer to 4-6" for the northern side of the bay The further north and west you are the lesser amounts of snow you'll see, with totals looking to be around 4"or less.
 
Snow will be heavy at times with snowfall rates tomorrow evening of 1-2" per hour. Expect blowing snow with low visibility.
 
Snow moves out late Friday night with drier weather and highs closer to 40 for the weekend. Winds lighten through Saturday morning, dropping to around 15mph midday Saturday.


