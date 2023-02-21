Drier today with messy conditions Wednesday and Thursday

A weakening low pressure system exiting eastward is bringing us some scattered flurries/light snow this morning and will help to drop our temps a few degrees into the low 30s for most of the day. It's breezy, too, with steady W to NW winds picking up to 20-25mph, gusting into the 30s, from the mid morning time frame through midday before winds lighten this afternoon and evening. Winds will keep it feeling more like 20 degrees or so.
Our next low pressure system moves in from the south for tomorrow and Thursday. Run errands today so that you don't have to be out on the roads tomorrow or Thursday any more than you have to be.
We'll see scattered light snow overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will shift to the SE at around 10mph.
Widespread snow moves in around lunchtime tomorrow, spreading northward through the afternoon. Snow will be heavy at times during the evening, and we could see sleet and freezing rain mix in, particularly near the I-69 corridor. With temperatures near freezing, models are struggling with exactly where the freezing rain/sleet/mix and snow line will be, and therefore still struggling with snowfall totals. We'll keep you updated!
Precipitation will become a little more scattered overnight and into Thursday, especially the further south you are. Regardless, roads are expected to be slick tomorrow and Thursday.