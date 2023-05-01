Drops and Flakes Tonight and Tuesday

It was a forgettable March day weather-wise across Mid-Michigan Monday. Brisk winds, scattered showers and very chilly temperatures combined to give us a late-winter's feel to begin the month of May. To add a little insult to injury, some flakes of snow are likely to fly tonight and again Tuesday. Lows Tonight will be in the very low 30s.
Scattered rain and/or snow showers are expected Tuesday as a brisk west to northwesterly wind continues to keep us quite chilly. Highs for the day will range from the upper 30s, to lower 40s. Those numbers are pretty close to our record low maximums for this time of the year. Some peeks of sun during the day won't help very much.
Only gradual improvements in our weather picture are expected as the week progresses. Some light showers will linger early Wednesday, but we should get into some sun for the afternoon. Thursday will be a little brighter, and we should be at least partly sunny for Friday and the weekend. We'll tell you what that sunshine will mean for our temperatures on ABC12 News. - JR