Dry today before a messy Saturday

Quiet today before our next system moves in tomorrow bringing wind, rain, mix, and snow.
Today the further north you are the more sun you'll see, with more of a mostly cloudy sky expected toward the I-69 corridor. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s inland but remain in the mid to upper 30s near Lake Huron thanks to a NE to E wind around 10mph.
Tonight we'll be cloudy, falling to the low 30s.
Tomorrow morning precipitation moves in - it may start as a brief period of snow or mix for those further south and east, but near the I-69 corridor, thumb, and bay it will change to rain. For those toward the 127 corridor and north and inland, this will be a mainly, if not all, snow event. Into the evening as this system exits everyone will see scattered snow.
Further south and east we could pick up around 1/2" of rainfall. Most of Mid-Michigan will see <1-2", then there will be a tight gradient toward areas north and inland with higher accumulations of 4+".
Winds pick up tonight, out of the E at 15-25mph, gusting to 30mph. By tomorrow morning we'll see gusts to 40mph, and gusts in the mid 40s will be possible into the evening before winds begin to lighten into Sunday. Winds shift through the day from the E to the W.
Tomorrow's temperatures looks to stay in the lower 30s north and inland, near 40 to the low 40s around the bay, to the mid 40s near the I-69 corridor.
Sunday will be dry with sun and clouds and highs in the mid 40s.