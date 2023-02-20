 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 26 knots from the west
with gusts up to 37 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EST Tuesday
with the largest waves expected around 12 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Dry today with light, scattered snow tonight

Some sunshine today before clouds increase as a quick-moving clipper moves in. Moving through the area tonight we'll see scattered light snow. We'll see another round of scattered light snow showers Wednesday morning before a stronger system moving in brings messy weather for Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
 
Highs for today will be in the mid 30s to around 40 degrees with winds shifting from the NW to SE at 5-10mph. We'll see sun early before becoming mostly cloudy to overcast.
 
Tonight temps drop to near 30 with cloudy skies. Scattered light snow is possible, but totals will be less than 1" and most won't see much of anything at all. Winds increase tonight, out of the SW at 15-20mph, gusting to 40mph into tomorrow morning as they shift to the NW.
 
Winds start to lighten tomorrow afternoon and evening, out of the NW. With highs mainly in the low 30s, wind chills will be running closer to 20 degrees. We'll see some afternoon sun break through the clouds.
 
We'll have another round of scattered light snow Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid 20s. Highs Wednesday will be in the low 30s with freezing rain, sleet, and snow developing for the afternoon and carrying into Thursday. It's still too far out to know who will see exactly what and when, but confidence is there for a storm system later Wednesday into Thursday. We'll continue to keep you updated!

