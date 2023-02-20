Dry today with light, scattered snow tonight

Some sunshine today before clouds increase as a quick-moving clipper moves in. Moving through the area tonight we'll see scattered light snow. We'll see another round of scattered light snow showers Wednesday morning before a stronger system moving in brings messy weather for Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
Highs for today will be in the mid 30s to around 40 degrees with winds shifting from the NW to SE at 5-10mph. We'll see sun early before becoming mostly cloudy to overcast.
Tonight temps drop to near 30 with cloudy skies. Scattered light snow is possible, but totals will be less than 1" and most won't see much of anything at all. Winds increase tonight, out of the SW at 15-20mph, gusting to 40mph into tomorrow morning as they shift to the NW.
Winds start to lighten tomorrow afternoon and evening, out of the NW. With highs mainly in the low 30s, wind chills will be running closer to 20 degrees. We'll see some afternoon sun break through the clouds.
We'll have another round of scattered light snow Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid 20s. Highs Wednesday will be in the low 30s with freezing rain, sleet, and snow developing for the afternoon and carrying into Thursday. It's still too far out to know who will see exactly what and when, but confidence is there for a storm system later Wednesday into Thursday. We'll continue to keep you updated!