Drying out for the afternoon

Extra energy higher in the atmosphere is bringing us scattered wintry mix this morning. We'll be dry for the afternoon with more sunshine breaking through the clouds. We'll then stay dry tonight and tomorrow before a low pressure system moving into the region brings wintry mix on Wednesday.
Today will be a little cool with highs only in the low to mid 40s. A NE wind at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph, will keep those closer to Lake Huron in the upper 30s. You might see enough snow this morning to bring a light dusting to the grassy or elevated surfaces, but the roads are just wet. We dry out for the afternoon seeing more sunshine across the area.
Tonight skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows mainly in the mid 20s. Winds will be light and northerly.
Tomorrow winds shift to the NW and W at 5-10mph. Clouds will increase into the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Wednesday will be the next best widespread chance for wintry mix.