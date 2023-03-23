Drying out this afternoon

A low pressure system and cold front moving through are giving us a rainy start to the day! High pressure follows and helps us to quickly dry out this afternoon with clearing skies into the late-night. We're then dry tomorrow before another system moves in Saturday.
Showers will be moderate at times this morning, and even with breaks in the rain we'll see fog and drizzle, which will keep visibility down. You may want to leave a little early if you'll be on the roads at all this morning. Those further north of the bay may see some wintry mix. Temps dip back to the mid 30s to near 40 degrees around 10am, then start to go back up, reaching the mid 40s this afternoon. Clouds will break apart, especially further north, and we'll see a little sun to end the day.
You can see the space station fly over at 8:40pm tonight! Look toward the WNW; it will be visible for 5 minutes. There is also a chance to see the Northern Lights, particularly the further north you are!
Clouds fill back in during the early morning hours tomorrow with temperatures in the mid and upper 20s.
We're dry tomorrow with a NE wind around 10mph keeping those closer to Lake Huron in the mid and upper 30s, while inland areas make it to the mid 40s.
We're watching a system for Saturday. Depending on the track it takes we could see rain, mix, and snow. Right now the best chance for snow is north of the bay. We'll keep you updated!