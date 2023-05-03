Drying out this afternoon

Good riddance to this low pressure system that's brought us colder temps, rain, and breezy conditions for days! On the backside of it we have a few remaining showers that will end this morning. High pressure moving in to the west will help to dry us out, lighten our winds, and give us a bit of sun to end the day.
High temperatures today will be slightly warmer than yesterday, reaching the low to mid 50s for most areas. It takes a little longer for clouds to clear out eastward, so those in the thumb have a better chance at staying in the upper 40s. Winds today will be out of the NW around 15mph, gusting into the mid 20s into the afternoon. The further west you are the more sun you'll see today.
Winds turn lighter tonight, falling to around 5mph, staying there for Thursday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid and upper 30s.
Tomorrow we'll make it to the mid and upper 50s! We'll see some sun through the clouds with the slight chance of a spotty shower in the later-day hours.
We could see a few showers overnight into Friday also. Friday's highs will be in the mid 60s.