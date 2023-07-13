 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Drying out with some sun today

  • 0
Lots of rain overnight with some locations near the I-69 corridor picking up almost 4"! Luckily we'll be able to dry out a little today.
 
More sunshine today with the slim chance of a pop up shower this afternoon - most stay dry seeing some passing clouds. Today's highs will be in the mid 70s with a NW wind around 10mph.
 
Tonight's lows will be near 60 with mainly clear skies. Winds shift to the W, falling to around 5mph.
 
Tomorrow brings a better chance for more scattered showers and storms. It'll be a little warmer with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
 

Rain chances linger into the start of the coming week.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you