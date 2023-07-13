Drying out with some sun today

Lots of rain overnight with some locations near the I-69 corridor picking up almost 4"! Luckily we'll be able to dry out a little today.
More sunshine today with the slim chance of a pop up shower this afternoon - most stay dry seeing some passing clouds. Today's highs will be in the mid 70s with a NW wind around 10mph.
Tonight's lows will be near 60 with mainly clear skies. Winds shift to the W, falling to around 5mph.
Tomorrow brings a better chance for more scattered showers and storms. It'll be a little warmer with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Rain chances linger into the start of the coming week.