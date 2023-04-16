Flakes, Drops, and Strong Winds to Begin the Week

Sunday was a rather eventful weather day across Mid-Michigan. Highs for the day were in the middle 70s, and were recorded before noon. A strong cold front supported rain and thunderstorms, and then falling temperatures as it moved off to our east during the afternoon. Overnight, some drops and flakes will mix as gusty winds take temperatures down into the upper 30s.
Monday's weather may be tough to swallow for some of us. Strong, gusty winds will stir up quite a bit of cloud cover for the day. Showers of the rain and/or snow variety will be a good bet too. High temperatures for the day will range from the upper 30s to lower 40s, but it will never feel that warm. The rest of the week doesn't look too exciting either. We'll walk you through it on ABC12 News. - JR