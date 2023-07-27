Friday is a Stormtracker12 "Alert Day"

After a mostly cloudy start, our Thursday became mostly sunny into, and through, the afternoon. Highs were in the 80s and it was a bit humid too. Overnight, we will see some cloud cover drift in from the northwest as some thunderstorms across the Western Lakes fade away as they move toward Michigan. Lows early Friday morning will surround 70.
Friday will be a partly sunny, very warm and humid day. With south to southwesterly winds prevailing for the better part of the day, highs will move well into the 80s. A few spots will have highs moving into the lower 90s. There will be a chance of some strong storms developing, so we have designated Friday as a Stormtracker12 "Alert Day."
Some rain and thunderstorms will continue on through Friday night, so some locally heavy downpours will be possible. As the pattern moves out of the ABC12 viewing area early Saturday morning, the trend for the day will be for our skies to brighten up. Sunday will feature at least partly sunny conditions. We'll have a look at our weekend's temperatures on ABC12 News. - JR