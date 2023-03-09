Friday is an "Alert Day" for Snow and Wind

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 2 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snowfall will begin early tonight and will diminish in intensity through Friday afternoon. The heaviest snowfall rates of a half inch to an inch per hour are expected to occur within the morning commute, between 4 AM - 9 AM, which would lead to reduced visibility and snow covered roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&