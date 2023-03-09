Friday is an "Alert Day" for Snow and Wind

*** Alert Day Through Friday ***
More clouds returned to Mid-Michigan Thursday, but it wasn't a bad day at all. The sunshine we managed to see was enough to allow temperatures to move to "normal" levels. Snow will continue to overspread Mid-Michigan through the night, and winds will be increasing too. Temperatures overnight will hold pretty steady, surrounding the 30-degree mark.
Some snow accumulation is expected overnight, so Friday morning's drive will likely be slower than normal. Strong northeasterly winds are expected through the day, so the snow that flies may be blown around a little bit. The heaviest snow will come early in the day, but we will continue to grind out minor accumulations even during the afternoon.
Snowfall totals will likely be highest across the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area, and in the Thumb Region where an onshore wind enhances the snow a little bit. In those areas, 3 to 6 inches looks to be a pretty good bet. While lesser amounts are expected across the northern parts of the area, we will all have some cleanup work to do by the end of the day. We will be updating potential snowfall amounts on ABC12 News.
Saturday will be a quiet weather day, while Sunday will see some scattered snow showers return to the area. Snow showers look to be a good bet for Monday too, so some light accumulations on the order of an inch or so, will be possible. High temperatures for the weekend and early next week will be in the 30s - a little bit below "normal." - JR