Getting warmer with rain chances

A slow moving low pressure system will move into the region, bringing us more clouds today. We'll also see the chance for rain into the evening and that continues for the next few days.
Today will be a little more seasonable with highs mainly in the mid 50s. Those further north of the bay will stay closer to 50. Winds will shift from the NNW to SE at 5-10mph with plenty of clouds in place throughout the afternoon.
There's a chance of rain this evening, mainly north of the bay. Scattered showers continue overnight and tomorrow with a few rumbles of thunder possible.
Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with SE winds at 10-15mph.
Tomorrow the warm front lifts across the Lower Peninsula, dividing temperatures. Closer to the I-69 corridor we'll see highs near 80, while near the bay more mid 70s, further north more 60s. Winds increase tomorrow, shifting to the SW at 15-20mph, gusting to 30mph at times.
Scattered showers stay in the forecast Friday and Saturday looks to be a rainy day before we dry out next week.