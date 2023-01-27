Getting windy with more light snow today

A low pressure system moving in will bring us some light snow into the evening. After a break into tomorrow morning, another system will bring in more snow later Saturday into Sunday.
Scattered light snow will move in toward the 127 corridor around 3/4pm, spreading eastward into the evening. Snow looks to wind down near midnight with around 1" in accumulation.
With the warm front moving in first, temperatures will rise throughout the day, giving us upper 20s for the afternoon and highs this evening in the low 30s. Winds increase quickly this morning, out of the SW at 20-25mph through the afternoon with gusts into the mid 30s.
As the cold front moves through late tonight, winds shift to the W and NW, bringing in colder air. Temps fall quickly to near 20 degrees into Saturday morning and highs tomorrow will be in the mid and upper 20s.
Winds lighten through tomorrow morning, dropping to around 10mph by lunchtime. We're cloudy for the morning before more snow arrives in the afternoon.
Snow continues overnight into Sunday morning with around 3-4" looking likely at this time. Highs on Sunday will remain in the mid and upper 20s before highs Monday will only be near 20.