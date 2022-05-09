Gorgeous conditions for the next few days

High pressure is keeping us under sunny skies today with a breezy SE wind. As the next low pressure system lifts to the north of us we’ll add in more clouds tomorrow.
Afternoon temps will be in the 60s closer to the lake with a SE wind at 10-20mph, gusting to 30mph, while inland we’ll see more low to mid 70s. With dry conditions, warm temps, and a breezy wind, our fire danger level is very high and you’re asked to refrain from doing any burning.
Tonight we’ll only fall to the mid and upper 50s with SSE winds at 10-20mph. Some clouds will move in and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with highs in the mid and upper 70s (cooler near the lake).
Those further north may see a stray shower later Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Wednesday’s highs will be up around 80!