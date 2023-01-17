Gray, but Quiet Weather for Wednesday

Occasional, generally light, showers kept roads wet across Mid-Michigan Tuesday. Despite the showers, temperatures held a good bit above our average of 30-degrees for the day. Overnight, the showers will fade away as winds diminish and shift in from the west. Overnight lows will range from the lower, to middle 30s.
Wednesday will be another dreary day, but it should stay dry for the most part. Winds will be light and variable, and there is a chance of seeing a little bit of sunshine during the afternoon. Temperatures won't move much from Wednesday morning, to Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
Thursday will feature a winter storm moving into Michigan from the southwest. Currently, its projected track will keep most of the ABC12 viewing area wet, rather than white. Highs Thursday will be back into the 40s. On ABC12 News we'll let you know when the drops will change to flakes. - JR