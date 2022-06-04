Great day Saturday, rain Sunday

Saturday we'll start of with plenty of sunshine once again. Highs will be warm to around the 70 degree mark with a southwest wind at 5-10mph. Clouds will start to increase through the afternoon into the evening hours.
Sunday will be a gloomy and damp across Mid-Michigan. Expect showers to be continuous throughout most of the day, especially around the Great Lakes Bay Region. Flint / Owosso / Lapeer could see a few breaks in the showers through the day, however. Temperatures will be chilly! Highs only in the middle 50s to the north and lower 60s to the south. Winds will be off Lake Huron (east) at about 5-15mph.
Monday scattered rain will continue, but highs will bounce back into the lower 70s for highs. Winds could be a bit gust at times out of the west at 10-20 mph.
We'll dry out for Tuesday before more rain on Wednesday.