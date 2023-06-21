Happy Summer!
It'll feel like Summer today with highs for most in the mid 80s! An E wind around 10mph will keep those closer to Lake Huron in the mid 70s to low 80s. Most will stay dry with lots of sunshine but an isolated shower can't be ruled out.
Tonight we'll see a few clouds with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds will stay out of the E at 5-10mph.
Tomorrow and Friday will be a little cooler with highs closer to 80 degrees. Winds tomorrow will be out of the E at 10-15mph. We'll see some additional clouds and possibly a few sprinkles.
Spotty showers are possible on Friday and this weekend but the more likely chance for rain arrives for Monday and Tuesday.