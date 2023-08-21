Hazy sun and clouds today

High pressure will help to keep us dry today with some sunshine. Wildfire smoke will keep our sun looking filtered and we'll see some clouds throughout the day. Highs will be near 80 inland but near 70 closer to Lake Huron thanks to a NE breeze.
Tonight winds stay out of the E around 5-10mph with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.
Tomorrow will be milder with highs in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the E around 10mph with a little sun through the clouds. A stray shower is possible but most stay dry with the better chance at rain Wednesday.