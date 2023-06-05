Hazy sun this afternoon

A cold front passing through the state today will bring some morning clouds and a few spotty light rain showers - many will stay dry. We'll see hazy sunshine this afternoon thanks to wildfire smoke still in place. Our next best chance of meaningful rain holds off until the weekend.
High temps today will be near 80 degrees with a NNW wind at 5-10mph. We'll have more sun this afternoon before seeing some clouds move in tonight. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s to near 60.
Tomorrow will be cooler with most areas in the low to mid 70s inland. A NNE wind at 10-15mph, gusting to 20mph, keeps those along the Lake Huron shoreline in the mid 60s! We'll see more afternoon sunshine.
We'll see more low 70s Wednesday and Thursday before turning a little warmer Friday.