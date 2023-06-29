 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 29th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 29th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Thursday, June 29th. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Hazy sun with scattered rain today

  • 0
Scattered showers and storms are moving across the area this morning. We'll catch a break midday before another round of scattered rain moves in this afternoon and evening, carrying into the late night. We could have a couple of stronger storms later today, especially between 6pm and midnight, with gusty winds and hail as our main threats.
 
We'll dry out tonight with the chance of spotty rain returning tomorrow afternoon.
 
Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s with a S wind around 10mph. Wildfire smoke remains across the area, prompting another day of Air Quality Alerts. We'll see hazy sunshine through much of the day, along with some clouds and the chance for rain.
 
Tonight we're partly cloudy with lows only in the mid and upper 60s. Winds will shift to the SW at 5-10mph.
 
Tomorrow winds shift to the W at 10-15mph. Temps will reach the mid to upper 80s with some sun and the chance for rain.
 
Rain chances linger into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s.

