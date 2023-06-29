Hazy sun with scattered rain today

Scattered showers and storms are moving across the area this morning. We'll catch a break midday before another round of scattered rain moves in this afternoon and evening, carrying into the late night. We could have a couple of stronger storms later today, especially between 6pm and midnight, with gusty winds and hail as our main threats.
We'll dry out tonight with the chance of spotty rain returning tomorrow afternoon.
Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s with a S wind around 10mph. Wildfire smoke remains across the area, prompting another day of Air Quality Alerts. We'll see hazy sunshine through much of the day, along with some clouds and the chance for rain.
Tonight we're partly cloudy with lows only in the mid and upper 60s. Winds will shift to the SW at 5-10mph.
Tomorrow winds shift to the W at 10-15mph. Temps will reach the mid to upper 80s with some sun and the chance for rain.
Rain chances linger into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s.