Hazy sunshine today

Morning fog burns off, giving way to hazy sunshine throughout the day with just a slim chance of an isolated shower. Wildfire smoke from Canada remains in place, prompting an Air Quality Alert today. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a SW wind at 5-10mph.
Tonight we'll see some clouds stick around with lows only in the mid and upper 60s.
Tomorrow we start the day dry before showers and storms move in during the early afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms move across the area through the evening with a few strong storms possible - large hail, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes are possible.
It'll be hot and humid for the next few days. Highs will be near 90 but it'll feel more like the mid 90s Thursday and Friday due to higher humidity levels.