Hazy sunshine today

Wildfire smoke looks to thin out but will remain over the area today. This will filter our sun and has prompted Air Quality Alerts to be in effect for the day.
High temperatures will be closer to normal this afternoon, reaching the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds will be out of the NW to N at 5-10mph. We'll stay dry with hazy sunshine.
Tonight some clouds move in with lows near 60 degrees. Winds shift to the E and SE at 5-10mph.
Tomorrow winds shift to the south, staying at around 10mph. We'll see partly sunny, hazy, skies with scattered showers possible. Storms are possible tomorrow also, particularly in the later-day hours into the overnight. A couple of storms may be strong. Afternoon temps will be in the low to mid 80s.
Rain chances continue into the weekend.