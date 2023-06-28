Hazy sunshine today

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE...

WEATHER...

* Areas of dense fog developed around sunrise and will persist
through mid morning before quickly lifting by around 10 AM.

IMPACTS...

* Expect visibility reduction to a quarter mile or less at times
with rapid fluctuations.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable;
driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Wednesday June 28th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday June 28th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Wednesday, June 28th.
The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Hazy sunshine today

Wildfire smoke looks to thin out but will remain over the area today. This will filter our sun and has prompted Air Quality Alerts to be in effect for the day.
 
High temperatures will be closer to normal this afternoon, reaching the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds will be out of the NW to N at 5-10mph. We'll stay dry with hazy sunshine.
 
Tonight some clouds move in with lows near 60 degrees. Winds shift to the E and SE at 5-10mph.
 
Tomorrow winds shift to the south, staying at around 10mph. We'll see partly sunny, hazy, skies with scattered showers possible. Storms are possible tomorrow also, particularly in the later-day hours into the overnight. A couple of storms may be strong. Afternoon temps will be in the low to mid 80s.
 

Rain chances continue into the weekend.

